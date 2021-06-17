1
Black Meteors return home after ending disastrous Asian tour

E707659C 59DD 4420 BDB4 3988A26D9D2B 650x359 1 Black Meteors.jpeg The Black Meteors team

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Black Meteors have arrived home after ending their disastrous Asian tour last Tuesday.

The Black Meteors suffered the fourth defeat of their Asian tour after a 2-1 loss to South Korea to end the tour.

The defeat was the second to the South Koreans, making it an aggregate loss of 5-2.

The team had already lost two games to Japan on a 10-0 aggregate which means the team suffered a 15-2 scoreline in 4 international friendly matches.

The contingent made of the players, technical team, management, and some FA staff touched down at the Kotoka International Airport at 1 pm Ghana Time.

The players have been released to their clubs and will regroup in August to prepare for the Africa Games qualifiers.

