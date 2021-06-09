Black Meteors went into Japan friendlies unprepared – J.E Sarpong

The Black Meteors team

Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E Sarpong has insisted that the Ghana U-23 team lost 10-0 to Japan in two matches because the team went into the games unprepared.

In the past week where the Black Meteors have been in Asia, they have played two matches.



In the first game against the Japan Olympic team last Saturday, the West African side lost 6-0.



Yesterday in the second match, Ghana lost 4-0, leading to a humiliating aggregate score of 10-0.

Disappointed with the outcome of the match, Coach JE Sarpong has noted that the result is unacceptable.



“What’s the improved performance? Prosper is talking about improvement. The team was not prepared and this is a team that is second to the black stars has been beaten 10-0. It’s unacceptable,” the coach shared.



Meanwhile, the Black Meteors team has today traveled from Japan to Korea where they will be playing two additional friendly matches.