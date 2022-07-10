Black Princesses' Sharon Sampson hoping to win u-20 Women’s World Cup

0
Sun, 10 Jul 2022

Ghana’s under 20 women’s striker Sharon Esinam Sampson, is optimistic about her chances of helping the Black Princesses to win the FIFA u-20 Women's World Cup.

The Ghanaian born in Sweden was named among 31 players called by head coach, Ben Fokuo for the preparations.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana Football Association media, Sharon Sampson said her mates are putting in extra work to train ahead of the tournament in Costa Rica.

“This is the second time coming to Ghana to represent my nation. This time, training is more different, there is more toughness. The players I’m training with are putting in 150 percent work effort. We are really training as a team and we are going to do whatever it takes to take home the World Cup 2022,” she said.

The striker has scored 4 goals, providing 3 assists in 6 matches in the Swedish Division 2 Women’s League.

The FIFA u-20 Women's World Cup will commence from Wednesday, 10 August to Sunday, 28 August 2022.

Ghana is in Group D alongside defending champions Japan, the USA, and the Netherlands.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
