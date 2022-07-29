Black Princesses are ready to play France today - Coach Ben Fokuo

Ben Fokuo

The head coach of the Black Princesses, Coach Ben Fokuo says his team is ready for the friendly match against France on Friday, July 29.

The Ghana U20 team is currently in France where they are preparing for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be staged in Costa Rica.



Speaking ahead of the friendly against the France U20 team tomorrow, Coach Ben Fokuo said his players are ready for the challenge against the European side.



“Our first training session in France has been better and the players are eager to work very hard for tomorrow's game.



“The game against France will also give us that intensity and higher performance we that we would need in Costa Rica and with their training, it shows that they are ready for the game tomorrow,” Coach Ben Fokuo noted as quoted on the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Black Princesses will play Les Bleuets on Friday, July 29, 2022at the Complexe Sportif a Clairefontaire-en- Yvelines at 16:00 GMT.







