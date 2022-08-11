Black Princesses captain Evelyn Badu could miss FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Black Princesses captain, Evelyn Badu

Black Princesses captain, Evelyn Badu, could miss the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup after suffering an injury on the eve of Ghana's group opener against the USA.

The CAF Women's Young Player of the Year sustained an ankle injury during a training session and will miss the team's Group D opener against the United States on Thursday, August 11, 2022.



The Ghana Football Association announced on their website that the captain might miss the rest of the tournament due to an unknown return date.



Despite Badu's incident, the Black Princesses hope to kick off their campaign with a victory over the USA at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto. The game is scheduled for 17:00 GMT kick-off time.

After playing the United States, Ghana will play Japan in the second group game on August 14 before concluding the group stages three days later against the Netherlands.



The Black Princesses, who are competing in the tournament for the sixth time in a row, will be hoping to advance beyond the group stages for the first time in the country's history.



EE/BB