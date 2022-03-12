0
Black Princesses depart Ghana for crucial Ethiopia clash

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

The Black Princesses of Ghana departed the shores of Ghana on Friday, March 11, to battle Ethiopia in the first leg of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica.

The Black Princesses of Ghana would battle it out with Ethiopia in their first leg tie this Sunday in Addis Ababa, before the return encounter in Ghana in a fortnight.

Ben Forkuo, Head Coach of the Black Princesses, in their World Cup qualifying campaign eliminated Zambia, who suffered a 1-0 defeat and thrashed Uganda 7-1 to sail through to the final stage of the competition.

The Black Princesses would need to secure a positive result in Ethiopia, to keep them in contention for the second leg tie.

Ghana since 2002 have not missed out in any World Cup tournament and would be looking forward to handing opponent Ethiopia a defeat to seal their unbeaten run in the qualification series.

The team would be hoping to be part of the two African Countries to make it to the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup as Nigeria and Senegal also face each other to join the final party.

Ghana would depart to Addis Ababa later today as they look to qualify for the tournament in Costa Rica, August this year.

