4
Menu
Sports

Black Princesses eliminate Ethiopia to qualify for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Video Archive
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana beat Ethiopia 2-1 on Sunday, 27 March 2022, to reach the 2022 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finals.

The Black Princesses managed to seal a 5-1 aggregate win after a three-nil first-leg win at the Abebe Bekila Stadium in Addis Ababa.

Protagonist Salamtu Abdulai netted a brace to make it a total of four goals against the same opponent in the two-legged tie.

Her first was in the second minute when she produced a great run to open the scoring at the Accra Sports Stadium

After 25 minutes, Abdulai slotted a low shot past Ethiopia from inside the box after being put through by Cecilia Nyama.

Before the half-hour mark, the Ethiopians pulled one back.

The Black Princesses will join 15 other countries for this year's tournament in Costa Rica.

The tournament will run from 10–28 August in two cities San José and Alajuela.



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles
Related Articles: