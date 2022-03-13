0
Black Princesses hold training session ahead of Ethiopia clash on Sunday

Black Princesses Train.jpeg The ladies are training ahead of their game

Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses of Ghana held their official training at the Abebe Bikila stadium in Addis Ababa ahead of their first leg encounter against Ethiopia on Sunday.

Coach Ben Fokuo trained with the full squad that travelled for this crucial encounter.

The Princesses booked a place in the last stage of the qualifiers with a 7-1 win aggregate over Uganda.

The Black Princesses started their qualifying campaign by advancing after Mauritania withdrew in the first round which automatically took them to the second round where they beat Zambia by 1-0 on aggregate

They progressed to beat Uganda by 2 goals to one in Kampala and five goals to nothing in Cape Coast.

With Costa Rica in sight, the black Princesses are hoping to finish off the qualifying campaign without a defeat.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.

Watch Back Princesses training session below:

