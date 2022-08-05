1
Menu
Sports

Black Princesses players psyched for 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup - Coach Ben Fokuo

Ben Fokuo Coach Ben Fokuo

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Head Coach for the Black Princesses team, Coach Ben Fokuo has stressed that players are well-psyched up ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup tournament.

The youth world cup will commence on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Ahead of the tournament, the Black Princesses have already arrived in Costa Rica where the tournament will be staged.

Speaking in an interview with the media team of the Ghana FA, Coach Ben Fokuo says the Black Princesses players are ready for the task ahead.

“We were far from the competition but here we are very close to the tournament and we have to let the players know that we are close to the World Cup so we have to psych them. We played a friendly with France and here we are in Costa Rica so they know we are few days away.

“We have psyched them to get ready and hope we don't record any injury as we are heading for the tournament and I know the players will do their best,” Coach Ben Fokuo said as quoted on the website of the GFA.

The Black Princesses will engage in a low-profile friendly in Costa Rica on Friday, August 5, before the tournament kick starts on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife