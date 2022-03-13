Black Princesses thump Ethiopia 3-0 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

The Princesses won 3-0

Ghana took a giant step towards reaching the 2022 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after a 3-0 win at Ethiopia in the final qualifying round first leg tie.

The Princesses scored all three goals in the first half at the Abebe Bekila Stadium in the Ethiopian capital.



Salamtu Abdulai opened the scoring in the 29th minute before adding the second after 38 minutes.

Ceceilia Nyama grabbed the third goal on 44 minutes.



The return leg will be played on 26 March 2022.