Black Queens are on course for AWCON qualifiers – Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo

Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says the team is on course ahead of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Ghana have been in camp for the past two weeks – preparing for the crunch tie against rivals Nigeria.

Six players from champions Hasaacas Ladies have yet to report to camp due to their participation in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s champions League in Abidjan.



The Queens have received a boost following the arrival of two foreign-based players, Grace Asantewaa (Spain) and Princella Adubea (Spain).



Head Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has been speaking to ghanafa.org about progress made thus far and plans for the future.



On players attitude to training



When you came around, we were playing one of our training matches and I think so far so good for us but we have one or two minor injuries in camp. We are trying our maximum best to see to it that all those players involved will be fit enough to continue the training.

On the possibility of augmenting the squad



Absolutely, some of the players are with Hasaacas Ladies who have qualified for the CAF Champions league: the WAFU B Qualifiers in Ivory Coast so I left them to travel. Some were also invited by the U-20 who have very close assignment and I have to let them go. We are doing some additions and subtractions gradually but it’s too early for me to add more players because those in camp now are not doing badly at all so were are on course.



On invited foreign-based players



At least a month to the time, we are now in July so let’s wait and see somewhere after August because our match is in October so by the close of August, I believe they will be available for invitation.



Ghana is scheduled to take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria in two qualifying matches in October 2021 and February 2022 for a ticket to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco