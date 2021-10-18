Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo missing in 22-member squad for Nigeria clash

Black Queens captain, Elizabeth Addo

Black Queens captain, Elizabeth Addo has been snubbed again by head coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo in the squad to face Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

Addo was not invited for the Black Queens participation in the Aisha Buhari tournament last month after criticizing the Ghana Football Association on the lack of preparations for the team ahead of the 2022 AWCON qualifier against Nigeria.



The list of players invited includes four foreign-based players with Israel based defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi making a return to the squad.

Portia Boakye and Spain-based duo Pricilla Adubea and Grace Asantewaa completes the list of foreign based players invited for the hurdle.



Ghana will take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria in two legs set for October 20 and 24 respectively with the winner of the two matches progressing to the final round of qualifiers for Africa’s flagship female competition.