Black Queens captain bemoans lack of friendly games ahead of Nigeria qualifier

Black Queens skipper, Elizabeth Addo

Black Queens skipper Elizabeth Addo has bemoaned the team’s lack of high profile friendly matches ahead of their crucial 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria.

Ghana and Nigeria will clash in October and while, the Super Falcons are testing their readiness against top countries such as the United States of America and Portugal, the Black Queens are yet to assemble.



Addo, who plays her football in Sweden, expressed discontent on Twitter, a day after Nigeria drew 3-3 with Portugal in a friendly played in Texas on Sunday.