Black Queens defender Janet Egyir joins Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem

Janet Egyir

Ghanaian defender Janet Egyir has joined Israeli women's topflight side Hapoel Jerusalem in this summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old centre-back has signed a one-year contract with his new side after joining them on a free transfer after leaving Hasaacas Ladies.



After several years of serving the perennial Ghana Women's league champions, the defender has set her sights on pastures anew.



"We are very happy to announce the joining of Janet Egyir, the defensive player of the Ghana national team, to the ranks of Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem girls," the club announced.

She played an integral role as Hasaacas Ladies swept clean five titles in the 2020/2021 season and also reached the final of the maiden edition of the CAF Women Champions League last season before losing to the eventual winner Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0.



"I am happy and excited to join the warm family of Hapoel Jerusalem, can't wait for the start of the season to meet the fans," she stated.



Hasaacas Ladies has, however, expressed their profound gratitude for her service to the club.