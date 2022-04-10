Black Queens depart Ghana for Morocco friendly

Black Queens

The Black Queens of Ghana have left Accra for Rabat ahead of Tuesday’s International friendly against Morocco.

The team departed Accra on Sunday morning with a list of twenty-one players and technical team led by Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo.



This will be Black Queens’ first game since October last year when Nigeria denied the team a chance at the Women’s African Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco later this year.,



Ghana will take on the Atlas Lioness of Morocco on Tuesday, April 12, at the FAR Sportive stadium in Rabat.



The selected players include;



Goalkeepers

Cynthia Fiindib Konlan - PearlPia Ladies Fafali Dumehasi - Police Ladies Kerrie McCarthy - Kumasi Sports Academy



Defenders



Gladys Amfobea - LadyStrikers Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies Louisa Aniwaa - Police Ladies Ellen Coleman - LadyStrikers Linda Amoako - Soccer Intellectuals Martha Appiah - Berry Ladies



Midfielders



Grace Acheampong - Ampem Darkoa Ladies Naomi Anima - Kumasi Sports Academy Monica Addai - Berry Ladies Lilian Goli - Faith Ladies

Wingers



Justice Tweneboaa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies Grace Animah - Police Ladies Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies Suzzy Dede Teye - LadyStrikers



Attackers



Philomena Abakah - Berry Ladies Doris Boaduwaa - Hasaacas Ladies Veronica Appiah - Hasaacas Ladies Vivian Konadu Adjei - Thunder Queens