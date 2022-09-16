0
Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe receives signed jersey from Chelsea's Sam Kerr

Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Kaka Cudjoe has received a signed jersey from English Women's Premier superstar, Sam Kerr.

The Ghanaian footballer took to Twitter to express her happiness about the gesture from the Australian footballer who has taken over English football in the past three years.

Sam Kerr is currently the most talked about in the English Women's Premier League after winning back-to-back golden boot awards and winning the championship with Chelsea for the second consecutive time.

"Got to work this morning to a Suprise gift❤️!!! Finally got my @samkerr1 jersey! Forever bluesssss," Jennifer Cudjoe posted on her Twitter page while affirmation affiliation as a Chelsea fan.

Sam Kerr in July 2022 made history as the first women’s soccer player to feature on FIFA cover by EA Sports.

She and PSG star, Kylian Mbappé have been used as the cover athletes for the biggest and most expansive FIFA title yet, EA SPORTS FIFA 23.









