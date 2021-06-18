Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe unhappy with poor preparations ahead of AWCON qualifiers

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe, has fumed over the lack of preparations for the side ahead of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers in September.

The Super Falcons are on a global tour engaging in a series of friendlies as part of preparations for their crucial game against the Black Queens of Ghana.



The Black Queens on the other hand are yet to even assemble in camp to begin preparations for this tough fixture in September.



Cudjoe who plays for the American side Gotham FC said the disrespect towards women’s football by the various stakeholders in the country should be stopped as it turns to affect the development of the game.

“Looking at what is happening in women’s football, every country is trying to make a change either it’s on equal pay or preparations or on equal treatment. But in our country, everything is one-sided. We are not asking for so much but we want them to accord us the respect we deserve. There is a game coming up against Nigeria and yet there hasn’t been any plans for camping”, she told Happy 98.9FM.



“In Ghana, we will wait until a month or two weeks before we camp players and that is not fair. Nigeria takes women’s football seriously and they invest a lot in it. They are already engaged in friendlies and how do you expect us to beat a team with such preparations. God won’t even allow it.”



She added: “The disrespect towards the women’s team is too much and we deserve equal treatment just like the Black Stars”.