Black Queens midfielder Juliet Acheampong undergoes successful operation

Black Queens and Prisons Ladies midfielder, Juliet Acheampong has undergone a successful surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The Prisons Officer sustained the knee injury last year while on duty with the Black Queens during a friendly international against Morocco at the Accra Sports Stadium. The surgery was fully funded by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) through the Medical Fund.

The Association is committed to the welfare of players at the national level, and will soon launch a drive to solicit more support for money into the GFA Medical Fund, to assist players who get injured on national team duty. Juliet Acheampong is scheduled for review in three months’ time and the GFA wishes her speedy recovery.