Black Queens players boycott training over unpaid allowance – Report

• Preparations for the Aisha Buhari suffered a setback as players failed to turn up for training
• Reports say that the players are owed some allowances
• Coach Mercy Tagoe has invited 30 players for the tournament
Players of the senior female national team Black Queens have boycotted training over unpaid allowance, the ghanasportsonline report.
The team was due to commence training for the invitational Aisha Buhari tournament on Sunday, August 29, 2021, but reports indicate none of the players turned up at Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.
As per the reports, the players have opted against turning up for training in protest of their FA’s failure to among other things settle camping allowances for their last assignment in July.
A source close to the playing body is quoted to have said “the last time they reported to camp they had to pay for their T&T themselves. They were told they will be paid via MoMo but nobody has received a penny from the GFA. They have also enquired about their allowances for this tournament in Nigeria and we have been told there is no money. So they have resolved not to honour the invitation.”
Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe last week announced a 30-team squad to commence preparations for the tournament which is scheduled for September 13 to September 21, 2021.
The Black Queens will face Cameroon and South Africa in the group phase of the tournament.
Below is full list of invited players
Fafali Dumehasi- Police Ladies
Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy
Mary Neequaye- Immigration Ladies
Abigail Tawiah Mensah - Berry Ladies
Victoria Antwi-Agyei - Kumasi Sports Academy
Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers
Beatrice Sesu - Police Ladies
Jaqueline Asamoah - Kumasi Sport Academy
Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers
Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies
Linda Eshun -Hasaacas Ladies
Janet Adu Agyemang - Fabulous Ladies
Philicity Asuako - Police Ladies
Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies
Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Mary Essiful - Soccer Intellectuals
Grace Adams - Berry Ladies
Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies
Monica Addai - Berry Ladies
Rashida Ibrahim - Berry Ladies
Elizabeth Owusua - Sea Lions
Milot Pokua - Hasaacas Ladies
Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals
Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens
Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Veronica Appiah - Hasaacas Ladies
Naomi Animah - Kumasi Sports Academy
Foreign Based
Jennifer Cudjoe - Gotham FC
Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas
Wasila Diwura Soale - LSU
Elizabeth Addo - Djurgåden IF
Portia Boakye- Djurgåden IF
Eunice Beckman Nketiah - FC Cologne
Alice Kusi - ZFK Spartak
Priscilla Adubea - Racing Santander
- Black Queens midfielder Juliet Acheampong undergoes successful operation
- Aisha Buhari Cup 2021: Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe names provisional 30 squad list
- Black Queens paired with Cameroon, South Africa in Aisha Buhari Invitational tourney
- Black Queens are on course for 2022 AWCON qualifiers - Mercy Tagoe
- Black Maidens midfielder Sandra Atinga undergoes successful surgery
- Read all related articles