Black Queens undergoing rebuilding - Mercy Tagoe after Morocco defeat in friendly

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe

Ghana's Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says the team is going through a process of rebuilding following last Tuesday's defeat to Morocco in an international friendly.

The Black Queens lost 2-0 to Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday evening.



A brace from Rosella Ayan Ani in the 48th and 75th minutes respectively gave the Lionesses a sweet home triumph over the Queens at the FAR Sportive Stadium.



The game was a preparatory game for Morocco as they prepare to host the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations later this year.



Speaking after the game, Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe indicated the exercise was good for her players.

“Training matches of this nature helps the team. We have played and seen what these girls can do and where the loopholes are. We are rebuilding and with this team if we play more international matches we will do better.”



The Black Queens failed to qualify for the 2022 Women's Cup of Nations after being eliminated by the Super Falcon in the qualifiers.



The team also exited the 2018 edition hosted in Ghana in the group stage.