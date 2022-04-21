Black Satellites beat Golden Kick 4-1 in preparatory game ahead of WAFU U-20 Championship

Black Satellites

Ghana’s Black Satellites defeated Golden Kick 4-1 in a friendly game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The national U-20 side are preparing for the U-20 WAFU Cup of Nations to be staged in Niger which will also serve as qualification to the TotalEnergies U-20 Cup of Nations.



Goals from Razak Abdallah, Mustapha Yakubu, Awal Mohammed and Zuberu Ibrahim ensured Coach Karim Zito’s side secured victory.

The tournament will be held in the capital Niamey from May 7 to May 20, 2022.



The Black Satellites will come up against Nigeria and Burkina Faso in the Group stage of the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship