0
Menu
Sports

Black Satellites beat Tema Youth in friendly

Black Satellites Sc Ghana's Black Satellites

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Black Satellites came from behind to defeat Tema Youth 2-1 in a friendly game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The national U20 squad is training for the forthcoming WAFU-20 Cup of Nations, which will be hosted in Niger in May.

Tema Youth's Martie Adjei scored the first goal in the first half, before Black Satellites equalized through King Faisal attacker Ibrahim Zuberu.

Tamale City's Yahaya Mohammed netted the game-winning goal after going past the goalkeeper and finding the net.

The Black Satellites will continue their preparations for the competition, which begins on May 7.

Ghana is the defending champion and has been placed in Group A alongside Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

WAFU 20 Cup of Nations hosts Niger has been drawn against Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, and Benin.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George