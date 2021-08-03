0
Black Satellites coach Karim Zito names 35-man squad for camping

The Black Satellites Of Ghana Gh.jpeg The Black Satellites of Ghana

Tue, 3 Aug 2021 Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana U20 head coach Abdul Karim Zito has announced a 35-man squad for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence in Prampram.

The invited players are expected to report to camp on Wednesday, August 4, as the team prepares for their upcoming international assignments.

Below are the invited players:

1.Kwabena Boateng- Accra Great Olympics FC

2.Emmanuel Ayei - Shalon FC

3.Kweku Boateng - Charity Stars FC

4.Anim Matthew Cudjoe - Legon Cities FC

5.Mensah Ivan Anokye - Zalina FC

6.Ofori MacCarthy - Eleven Wonders FC

7.Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah - Heart of Lions FC

8.James Ampofo - Semper C

9.Frank Boateng - Prestige FC

10.Agyemang Duah Emmanuel - Ebony FC

11.Kobena Gogo Boahen - Swedru All Blacks FC

12.Samari Salifu Abass - Young Apostles FC

13.Emmanuel Osei Asibey - Benab FC

14.Eugene Amporfo Amankwah - Benab FC

15.Mose Salifu Bawa - Cheetah FC

16.Mohaison Mohmoud - Ebony Babies

17.Jonas Naafo - Nania FC

18. Raphic Maftawo- Rences FC

19.Shaibu Abdallah - In God We Trust FC

20.Daniel Owura Akuffo - Still Believe FC

21.John Bitigi - Real Lions FC

22.Zaidan Alhassan - New Edubiase FC

23.Emmanuel Mensah - Simpafi Soccer Academy

24.Kelvin Saaba - Dansoman Bea

25.Daniel Lokka Queye - Vision FC

26.Collins Boah - In God We Trust FC

27.Patrick Arthur - Renees FC

28.Atta Amoss - Offinso United FC

29.Sylvester Antwi - Feyenoord Youth FC

30.Anastasius Satuh - Kasina Nankana FC

31.Bukari Sommed - Bolga All Stars FC

32.Baffoe Isaac - Young Apostles FC

33.Sayibu Yakubu - BYJ

34.Gideon Majambe Armah - Oil City FC

35.Adu Boahen Hayford - Real Lions F

Source: ghanafa.org
