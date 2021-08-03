Black Satellites coach Karim Zito names 35-man squad for camping

The Black Satellites of Ghana

Ghana U20 head coach Abdul Karim Zito has announced a 35-man squad for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence in Prampram.

The invited players are expected to report to camp on Wednesday, August 4, as the team prepares for their upcoming international assignments.



Below are the invited players:



1.Kwabena Boateng- Accra Great Olympics FC



2.Emmanuel Ayei - Shalon FC



3.Kweku Boateng - Charity Stars FC



4.Anim Matthew Cudjoe - Legon Cities FC



5.Mensah Ivan Anokye - Zalina FC



6.Ofori MacCarthy - Eleven Wonders FC

7.Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah - Heart of Lions FC



8.James Ampofo - Semper C



9.Frank Boateng - Prestige FC



10.Agyemang Duah Emmanuel - Ebony FC



11.Kobena Gogo Boahen - Swedru All Blacks FC



12.Samari Salifu Abass - Young Apostles FC



13.Emmanuel Osei Asibey - Benab FC



14.Eugene Amporfo Amankwah - Benab FC

15.Mose Salifu Bawa - Cheetah FC



16.Mohaison Mohmoud - Ebony Babies



17.Jonas Naafo - Nania FC



18. Raphic Maftawo- Rences FC



19.Shaibu Abdallah - In God We Trust FC



20.Daniel Owura Akuffo - Still Believe FC



21.John Bitigi - Real Lions FC



22.Zaidan Alhassan - New Edubiase FC

23.Emmanuel Mensah - Simpafi Soccer Academy



24.Kelvin Saaba - Dansoman Bea



25.Daniel Lokka Queye - Vision FC



26.Collins Boah - In God We Trust FC



27.Patrick Arthur - Renees FC



28.Atta Amoss - Offinso United FC



29.Sylvester Antwi - Feyenoord Youth FC



30.Anastasius Satuh - Kasina Nankana FC

31.Bukari Sommed - Bolga All Stars FC



32.Baffoe Isaac - Young Apostles FC



33.Sayibu Yakubu - BYJ



34.Gideon Majambe Armah - Oil City FC



35.Adu Boahen Hayford - Real Lions F