Black Satellites defeat Cameroon on penalties to reach AFCON U-20 semis

Ghana won the game 4-2 on penalties

Ghana has secured their place in the semi-finals after beating Cameroon 4-2 on penalties.

Cameroon started the game with more drive, creating some chances but they couldn't do the needful by scoring.



The Black Satellites suffered to get the ball forward due to poor touches and passing on the day.



They could only test the opposition goalkeeper from free-kicks and Barnie mistimed his chance to put the side in the lead.

In the second half, the two teams pushed forward for a lead but it was to no avail.



Cameroon drew first blood in extra time through Kevin-Prince Milla in the 103rd minute and Ghana equalized a minute later through Frank Boateng.



The game eventually moved to penalties. Boah, Barnie, Anokye, and Assinki converted their penalties whilst Cameroon missed two.