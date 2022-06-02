13
Black Satellites' defeat to Indonesia shock Ghanaians on social media

Black Satellites 9856754899.png Black Statellies

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Indonisia beat Ghana in U-20 tournament

Black Satellites exit Revello tournament at Group stage

Ghana suffer Group stage exit at WAFU U-20 tournament

The Black Satellites' defeat to Indonesia in the ongoing Tournoi Maurice Revello in France has caused a shock among Ghanaians on social media.

Ghana suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to the Asian side in their second Group B fixture of the tournament.

Following the defeat, the West Africans have been eliminated after failing to record a point after two matches.

They lost their opening game by same scoreline against Mexico by the same score.

The surprising defeat does not sit down well with Ghanaians on social media who cannot wrap their heads around losing to Indonesia.

The wild reaction has seen Indonesia trending at number one on Ghana Twitter.

The Satellites' record of not winning a game in 2022 has been drawn into the conversations as some are trying to figure out what might be the problem.

Ghana before the Revello competition lost 0-2 to Nigeria and 1-2 to Burkina Faso in the just ended WAFU-U20 tournament in Niger.

They have lost four games, won none, conceded 6 goals, and scored only one. Ghana will face Venezuela in their final game in the Revello tournament on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Check out the reaction below



























