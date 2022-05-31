Black Satellites lose to Mexico in opening game of Maurice Revello tournament

Black Satellites lost to Mexico

The Black Satellites have suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in the Maurice Revello tournament opening game against Mexico at the Stade de Municipal de Lattre de Tassigny.

The Mexicans scored in the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute after Victor Guzman slotted in one from inside Ghana’s goal area.



The goal came after a spirited performance from the Black Satellites in the second half of the game.



Ghana could have taken the lead in second half but the Mexican goalkeeper proved to be up to the task anytime he was called to action.



Coach Abdul Karim made changes to the starting line ups he used in the WAFU-B U20 tournament in Niger.



Legon Cities Goalkeeper Vincent Anane was in post for the Black Satellites for today’s game. Muhaison Mahmoud and Eugene Ampofo were on the rightback and left back respectively.



Bechem United’s Aaron Essel was also handed a starting role as be partnered Jonas Adjetey in central defense for the Black Satellites.

Dreams Midfielder Collins Boah came off just before the first half ended and was replaced by Alex Opoku Sarfo.



The introduction of Isaac Mensah and Abass Salifu Samari lifted the performance of the team as Ghana saw more opportunities in the game.



But for the relentless efforts of the Mexican goalkeeper Ghana could have shot into the lead as early as the 60th minute.



The result now leaves Ghana without a point on the opening as Venezuela also recorded a 1-0 win over Indonesia in the other Group B game.



The Black Satellites will take on Indonesia in the second group game on Thursday June 2.