0
Menu
Sports

Black Satellites opening game at the Toulon tournament ends in defeat

Black Satellites 56789 Black Satellites

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Satellites of Ghana were beaten by Mexico in their first game in the 2022 Toulon tournament.

Ghana held the Mexicans to a 0-0 draw in the first half, which was filled with goal-scoring possibilities for both teams, but they failed to capitalize.

Ghana's goalkeeper made some crucial saves to keep his team in the game against a skillful Mexican side.

Victor Guzman's 83rd-minute goal was enough for Mexico to clinch all three points.

Ghana will face Indonesia in their second Group B match on Thursday, June 2nd at the Stade Jules Ladoumegue.

The Toulon tournament is a football competition that traditionally features invited national teams made up of youth players ranging in age from U-17 to U-23. The event is named after Maurice Revello, who founded it in 1967 and passed away in 2016.

Ghana is in Group B with Venezuela, Indonesia, and Mexico.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
How Ben Ephson wrongly predicted another election in Ghana
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011