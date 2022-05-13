Black Satellites to face Burkina Faso in a must win clash in WAFU Championship

Ghana Black Satellites

Black Satellites lose to Nigeria in WAFU championship

Ghana U-20 to face Burkina Faso U-20



Black Satellites searches for qualification to u2 AFCON



The Black Satellites of Ghana must win their match against Burkina Faso to progress out of the group stages in the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship on Saturday, May 13, 2022.



The Black Satellites lost their first game to Nigeria last weekend after suffering a 2-0 defeat in Niamey.



Ghana came into the competition looking to defend the title they won in 2021 but they fell to Nigeria.

Following their loss to Nigeria, coach Karim Zito blamed his side's performance on poor preparations and bad weather conditions in Niger.



With only 3 teams in their group, the Black Satellites have no other option than to beat Burkina Faso on Saturday to seal qualification to the semi-final of the competition.



Ghana’s game against Burkina Faso is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 at 17:00 GMT.



The WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship finalists will compete in the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Egypt from February 18 to March 12, 2023.