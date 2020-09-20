0
Sports

Black Saturday: Coach Akonnor and Ghanaians react to tragic youth team crash

Coach C K Akonnor 1haj6wi6utcug1pybwzfcroetz CK Akonnor and a young player

Sun, 20 Sep 2020 Source: goal.com

Many have taken to social media to express their sadness after Saturday's fatal accident.

Ghana mourns the loss of six players when a bus carrying a youth team travelling from a league registration exercise crashed into a river on Saturday evening.

The six players, said to be between the ages of 12 and 16, reportedly died on the spot while several others were left injured and rushed to the Offinso St. Patrick Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement on Saturday night.

Many, including Black Stars coach CK Akonnor, former Borussia Dortmund and ex-Ghana and Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko, ertshwile national defender and current Caf deputy general secretary Anthony Baffoe, have all taken to social media to share their grief.















Source: goal.com
