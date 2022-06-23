0
Menu
Sports

Black Sharks represent Ghana in Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations

Black Sharks Uganda.jpeg The Black Sharks

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the draw for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2022 will take place on Friday, June 24 2022, in Maputo, Mozambique.

Ghana will be represented by the Black Sharks, who will join Cameroon, Comoros, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, and defending Champions, Senegal for the tournament.

The Black Sharks of Ghana are in Pot 4 alongside Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, and Libya.

The draw will kick off at 08:00 GMT and will be live on CAF digital platforms.

The Beach soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Mozambique from October 21st-30th, 2022.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Did Akufo-Addo charter private jet for trips to Belgium and Rwanda?
Bawumia cannot come to power – Nyaho-Tamakloe
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan