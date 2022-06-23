Black Sharks represent Ghana in Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations

The Black Sharks

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the draw for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2022 will take place on Friday, June 24 2022, in Maputo, Mozambique.

Ghana will be represented by the Black Sharks, who will join Cameroon, Comoros, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, and defending Champions, Senegal for the tournament.



The Black Sharks of Ghana are in Pot 4 alongside Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, and Libya.

The draw will kick off at 08:00 GMT and will be live on CAF digital platforms.



The Beach soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Mozambique from October 21st-30th, 2022.