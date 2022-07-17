Black Sharks to host Egypt in 1st leg of Beach Soccer AFCON Qualifiers in Accra

Black Sharks will host the Sand Pharoahs of Egypt

The ‘Black Sharks’ of Ghana will host the ‘Sand Pharoahs‘ of Egypt in the first-leg encounter of the Beach Soccer AFCON Qualifiers.

The game is slated for Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Laboma Beach in Accra.



22 players are currently in a camp being put into match readiness by coach Kotey for the task ahead against the Beach Soccer National Team of Egypt, the Sand Pharaohs.

The Beach soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Mozambique from October 21st-30th, 2022.