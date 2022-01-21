Black Star players are engaged in juju – Kwadwo Twum Boafo claims

Black Stars

Black Stars are out of the AFCON

Comoros Islands scored Ghana 3-2



Kwadwo Twum Boafo is claiming some players are engaged in occultism



Kwadwo Twum Boafo, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Board, has alleged that there is an black magic 'i.e. juju' problem in the senior national team, the Black Stars and that some individuals steering the affairs of the team know, yet they want to hide it from the public.



According to him, some of the players are engaged in occultism, otherwise known in Ghana as ‘juju’ which made others refuse to play for the senior national team.



Speaking on Metro TV’s ‘Good Morning Ghana’ programme, monitored by GhanaWeb, the NDC member indicated that, after Captain Andre Dede Ayew was red-carded by the referee in the Ghana-Comoros game, he handed the captain band to Thomas Partey, but after a while, the band which was blue had turned into when Amartey took over.

“There is a certain spirituality problem in the Black Stars, we don’t want to talk about it; we want to hide it. Tuesday, after Dede Ayew was sent off, his arm band was given to Thomas Partey – what was the colour of the arm band, when Thomas Partey came back after the first half, what was the colour of the armed band, why did that happen?” he quizzed.



“…There is a certain perception in the team that, some people are engaged in occultism and it didn’t start today. In 2000, after Abedi Pele handed over the captain arm band, he retired from the national team and handed over the arm band to C.K. Akonnor. Akonnor was wearing the number 10 jersey and after a while, he said, he won’t wear the 10 jersey again, he will wear 11 because some people had intimated that Abedi Pele had 'jujued' the 10 jersey,” Twum Boafo said.



He added, Kwadwo Asamoah was the one wearing the number 10 jersey for the Black Stars in 2010, “there was another perception that, somebody was 'jujuing' him so, he was getting injured because of the 10 jersey he was wearing, so, he decided to drop it and wear number 20.”



Kwadwo Twum Boafo, laying down all these allegations noted, the team’s mental contrast of the Black Stars team needs to be worked on.



He explained, “I don’t believe that anybody, who has juju, for whom juju works will not primarily use it to win a trophy. So, if somebody comes and says I have been called to play for the national team but I won’t come because someone wants to ‘juju’ me, it doesn’t make sense to me…so, the metal contrast of our team should be worked on.”

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to beat Comoros Islands in their third group C encounter to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON tournament.



They lost by three goals to two, against Comoros, with skipper, Andre Dede Ayew, receiving a red card in the opening half of the game.



With the result, Ghana ended their campaign with a point from three games [a possible nine points]. The nation's hopes of ending their forty-year AFCON trophy drought has thus been postponed till later.



