Black Star target Eddie Nketiah to play key role after new contract - Arsenal chief reveals

Eddie Nketiah signed a 5 year contract to keep him at Arsenal

Arsenal technical director Edu has revealed that young Eddie Nketiah will be a key player for the club after the Black Stars target signed a new contract to stay at the English top-flight side.

The 23-year-old, who was due to be out of contract at the end of the month, sealed the deal on Saturday with just about two weeks before his existing contract was scheduled to expire.



The decision to sign a new deal with the London-based club ends several months of uncertainty over his future with the club.



Nketiah played 92 first-team matches for Arsenal, scoring 23 goals in the process since he made his first-team appearance 2017.



Nketiah was in blistering form towards the end of last season, starting Arsenal's last eight league games and scoring five goals.



Now the club's technical director says Nketiah will be a key pillar in their desire to build a futuristic team at the Gunners.



"The foundations of this squad are built on young talent and in particular those who have come through our Academy system," Edu said on Saturday after Nketiah sealed the new deal.

"Eddie was released by another club as a young man but has always shown he has the attitude as well as the ability to become a top player.



"The fact he's signed a new contract is an important part of our squad planning for next season and we're all delighted."



Nketiah had been linked with a move to Crystal Palace before he signed the new long-term contract with the Gunners.



