Black Starlets beat Niger in pre- WAFU B U-17 tournament friendly

Black Starlets beat Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium

The Black Starlets recorded a 2-1 win against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of preparation for the WAFU B U-17 Championship.

Pius Adua and Dennis Nyaaba scored for the Starlets but Niger pulled one back in the last minute of the game as the game ended 2:1.



The team has engaged in series of training matches and are unbeaten in eight matches as they continue to build momentum for the upcoming tournament.



The Black Starlets will play Nigeria in their opening game on Saturday, June 11, 2022.



The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled from Saturday, June 11 - Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Cape Coast stadium.

