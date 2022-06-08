0
Menu
Sports

Black Starlets beat Niger in pre- WAFU B U-17 tournament friendly

Bl S.jpeg Black Starlets beat Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Starlets recorded a 2-1 win against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of preparation for the WAFU B U-17 Championship.

Pius Adua and Dennis Nyaaba scored for the Starlets but Niger pulled one back in the last minute of the game as the game ended 2:1.

The team has engaged in series of training matches and are unbeaten in eight matches as they continue to build momentum for the upcoming tournament.

The Black Starlets will play Nigeria in their opening game on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled from Saturday, June 11 - Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Cape Coast stadium.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Togbe Afede's aide slams Adom-Otchere
Togbe Afede attended 39 out of 242 meetings of Council of State - Adom-Otchere
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim