Black Starlets confident of beating Togo in must-win match

Black Starlets

When the Black Starlets face Togo in their final group game of the 2022 WAFU-B U17 Tournament, coach Paa Kwesi Fabin will be hoping for his first win.

Black Starlets will qualify for the semi-finals if they defeat Togo at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The Starlets are eager to put last Saturday's loss to Nigeria behind them and reclaim their pride in Friday's game after days of intensive training.



Coach Fabin believes his side are well–prepared for the must-win match.



“We have taken time to analyze our last match and identified the errors and situations that went against us."



“Our training sessions have been to correct all the loopholes and to strategize for our next opponents. We had a very intensive tactical session today and we are well prepared to go all out for a win tomorrow”, the Coach intimated after Thursday’s final training session.



Meanwhile, the Black Starlets have received an injury boost with the return of Yakubu Adams from injury.

The midfielder was injured in Saturday's opener against Nigeria. He was unable to join the team for recovery training on Sunday.



The medical team, on the other hand, assessed the level of injury and determined it was minor. Adams recovered quickly from treatment and has returned to training.



The game on Friday is set to begin at 4 p.m.



