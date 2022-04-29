Black Starlets overcome Attram Devisser Soccer Academy in friendly

Black Starlets of Ghana

Black Starlets defeated Attram Devisser Soccer Academy 2-0 in a friendly match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The Starlets were given a fantastic matchup by Division One Zone Three club.



They did, however, come out on top, with goals from Collins Agyemang and Andrews Appiah in the second half.



Black Starlets, coached by the experienced Paa Kwesi Fabin has been training in Prampram for several months in preparation for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations in 2022.



The Starlets have been placed in Group A alongside Nigeria and Togo, two of their fiercest rivals.

From Saturday, June 11 to Friday, June 24, 2022, the competition, which serves as a qualifier for the U-17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), will be held at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.



Ghana did not qualify for the last edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



