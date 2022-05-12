0
Menu
Sports

Black Starlets play Nania FC on Thursday

Black Starlets 610x400.jpeg Black Starlets

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Black Starlets will play Division One side Nania FC in a test match on Thursday, May 12, as part of their preparations for both the GFA/UEFA Assist – 4 Nation tournament and the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations.

These friendly matches are to ensure that the team is in good shape for the two competitions in June.

The Black Starlets have been preparing at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence for months now under the tutelage of Samuel Fabin.

The team has previously played Tudu Mighty Jets, Accra City Stars and Kwaebibirem FC in similar exercises. On Tuesday, they locked horns with Asokwa Deportivo at the Accra Sports stadium where they drew 1-1.

Baba Appiga gave the Black Starlets a well-deserved lead in the 33rd minute but a determined Deportivo side equalized in the second half as the match ended in a draw.

The Black Starlets are unbeaten in four top level friendly matches against second tier teams having won three and drawn one – scoring 11 goals and conceding one in the process.

Ghana will host Togo, Benin and a yet to be named team from Europe in a 4-Nation tournament GFA/UEFA Assist U-17 championship in Cape Coast before the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations in June.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled from Saturday, June 11 - Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko