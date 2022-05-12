0
Black Starlets set to face Nania FC on Thursday in friendly ahead of WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations

Black Starlets 610x400.jpeg Black Starlets

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Starlets of Ghana will take on Division One side Nania FC in a friendly game on Thursday, May 12 2022 as part of their preparations ahead of their WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's side have been preparing at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence for the competition which will be held in Niger from Saturday, June 11 to Friday, June 24, 2022.

The Starlets have previously being engaged in friendly games having faced Tudu Mighty Jets, Accra City Stars and Kwaebibirem FC and Asokwa Deportivo.

The Black Starlets are unbeaten so far in the friendly encounters winning three and drawing one, scoring 11 goals and conceding one in the process.

Ghana’s national U-17 team have been paired against Nigeria and Togo in group A of the 2022 WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger will battle it out in Group B.

The Black Starlets are determined to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after failing last time.

