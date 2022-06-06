0
Menu
Sports

Black Starlets to play Niger in test match today

Black Starlets 610x400.jpeg Black Starlets of Ghana

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Starlets will face Niger in a test match at the Accra Sports stadium today, June 7, as part of preparations for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations.

Ghana will host six other countries at the Cape Coast Stadium next week as tickets to the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023 heat up.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's side are unbeaten in seven club friendlies played thus far, with the latest win being an emphatic 3-0 thrashing of Division One side Inter Allies FC.

Forward Andrew Appiah's second-half brace propelled the Starlets to clinch a deserving win Friday evening.

The 2022 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament will commence on Saturday, June 11 – Friday, June 24 2022.

The Cape Coast Stadium will host the sub-regional competition that features Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and host Ghana.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Osei Kwaku Palmer makes wild allegations against GFA
ET-Mensah recently responded to my greeting - Sam George
Ghana player ratings vs Central African Republic
I did my National Service in Aliu Mahama's office - Sam-George
Ghana draw 1-1 with Central Africa Republic
Samuel Boadu allegedly weeps as he suspects match fixing in Hearts' defeat to King Faisal
I have left home, can't return to work - Lady in Wa flogging video recounts torture
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor