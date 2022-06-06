Black Starlets to play Niger in test match today

Black Starlets of Ghana

The Black Starlets will face Niger in a test match at the Accra Sports stadium today, June 7, as part of preparations for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations.

Ghana will host six other countries at the Cape Coast Stadium next week as tickets to the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023 heat up.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's side are unbeaten in seven club friendlies played thus far, with the latest win being an emphatic 3-0 thrashing of Division One side Inter Allies FC.



Forward Andrew Appiah's second-half brace propelled the Starlets to clinch a deserving win Friday evening.



The 2022 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament will commence on Saturday, June 11 – Friday, June 24 2022.

The Cape Coast Stadium will host the sub-regional competition that features Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and host Ghana.



