Black Starlets to undergo final MRI tests today ahead of WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations

Black Starlets are set to undergo final Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Cape Coast on Tuesday.

The new testing comes barely two weeks after over half of the Black Starlets team were dismissed from camp after failing an MRI test, forcing coach Fabin to quickly look for their replacement ahead of the tournament which kicks off on Saturday.



The June 11 – 24 sub-regional competition, which serves as qualifiers to the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria, features Benin, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso and hosts Ghana.



Ghana will open their campaign against Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday, with sources close to the team revealing to the Graphic Sports that the head coach had presented the final 20-man squad to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for approval.



The current Starlets team consist of predominantly juvenile players and others recruited from the third-tier (Division Two) league who will seek to step into the shoes of great predecessors such as Samuel Osei Kuffour, Yaw Preko, Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Godwin Attram, among others, who rose to prominence through the national under-17 team many years ago.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side are unbeaten in seven club friendlies played thus far with latest win being an empathic 3-0 drubbing of Division One side, Inter Allies FC, with forward, Andrew Appiah, scoring a second half brace for a deserving win last Friday evening.



