Black Stars’ AFCON campaign gets $10,000 boost from Electroland

The Black Stars will compete in the AFCON 2021 tourney

Source: GNA

Electroland Ghana Limited, producers of NASCO products, have presented a cheque for US$10,000 to the national football team, Black Stars ahead of their participation in the 33rd African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon.

The presentation was made to Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, at the NASCO office in Accra.



The Sales Manager of Electroland Ghana Limited, Mr. Vincent Azan-Gbiok explained that the donation was part of the company’s support for the Black Stars going into the AFCON tournament.



“It’s a pleasure for us to make our fourth payment just to support the Black Stars, we felt that this is at a crucial moment, just before the AFCON, and it's coinciding that we are playing our friendly match today. This is just to throw our support for the Black Stars”.

The Minister, thanked the Company for the gesture made to the national team as they embark on their AFCON campaign.



“We are very hopeful that our national team is going to do well and lift the flag of Ghana high, we thank Electroland for their continuous support. This is the fourth time that they are giving US$10,000 to the National Team, so this makes it US$40,000 as a support to the National team”.



The Black Stars of Ghana would play Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon in Group C of the 2021 AFCON tournament.