Black Stars 'B' are working hard to show readiness for CHAN qualifiers - Coach Annor Walker

Black Stars 'B' head coach Annor Walker

Black Stars 'B' head coach Annor Walker says his players are working hard to show readiness for Africa Nations Championship qualifiers which commence later next month.

The Stars are currently in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence preparing to face Benin in the Western Zone B qualifiers.



Coach Walker's side will host the West African country in the first leg encounter on the weekend of July 22-24 with the return fixture slated for the weekend of July 29-31, 2022.



"For some time now we have not been able to qualify to Chan and this is another try for me and my technical team with the players that we have selected, it is our wish to qualify to Chan this year after missing out in the last edition and if possible, win it. It is a target I have set for myself," he said as quoted by the ghanafa.org.

"I have watched the training clips of Benin and I am working towards that. All the same, I am not set because my team is not yet up to standard, because I have not had some players in camp yet, I am waiting to get a full house and quickly start full preparations. We have about 3 weeks to prepare for the first leg encounter at home and I am getting my plans for the game."



The Great Olympics coach added; "The fitness level of the players is good and they are working hard to show how ready they are."



"Though some of the players are yet to report to camp, as a coach I have trust in those I have so I will work on them to get them ready so that in case I don’t get the players I am expecting, I can use the current squad for the match."