Black Stars ‘B’ to know opponents for 2022 CHAN qualifiers on May 26

Black Stars B squad

The Black Stars ‘B’ will on Thursday, May 26, 2022 know their opponents for the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The draw for the much-delayed qualifiers will be held in Cairo, Egypt.



Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has disclosed 18 teams will for the first time participate in the tournament which will run from 8–31 January 2023 in Algeria.



Algeria legend Djamal Menad will be the draw assistant joined by CAF Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar.

Ghana have failed to qualify for the tournament in the last three editions and will hope to make it this time around.



The Black Stars ‘B’ are two-time silver medalist after reaching the final in the maiden edition in 2009 and in 2014.