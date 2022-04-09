Black Stars B to know opponents for CHAN 2023 qualifiers on Thursday

The Black Stars "B" will be back in action in July this year for the TotalEnergies Championship for Africa Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.
Ghana will know its opponents when the draw for the qualifiers is held on April 28, 2022, by the Confederation of Africa Football.
The local Black Stars failed to qualify for the previous tournament hosted by Cameroon in 2020 during the pandemic.
The competition is created by CAF for home-based players plying their trade in the various leagues in Africa will see over 40 countries from six zones battle for the 16 slots at the tournament.
The qualifiers will kick off in July 2022.
Algeria will host the next edition of the CHAN tournament from January 8-31.
Ghana lasted played in the CHAN tournament in 2014 in South Africa.
