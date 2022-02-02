Black Stars Dream XI: Salisu, Williams, Lamptey features

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

GhanaWeb Feature

Players of Ghanaian descent abound the world over and in the last couple of months, both government and the Ghana Football Association has worked tirelessly to convince these players to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.



Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, and Eddie Nketia are just a handful of the players Ghana has been chasing for some time now.



The desire to get these players have intensified following Ghana’s below-par performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Ghana earned only a point, losing two matches including a 3-2 defeat to newcomers Comoros.



The Black Stars, therefore, were booted out of the competition after the first round.



Many believe that Ghana lacked the quality to compete and the performance would have been better if Ghanaian players who are performing well in their clubs had agreed to play for the Black Stars.



Hence, here is how the Black Stars starting eleven would look like with all things being equal.

Richard Ofori



The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper has been the number goalkeeper for the Black Stars since 2018 but missed out on the AFCON due to injury.



Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey



The 21-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion right-back was born in England of Ghanaian descent. The Ghana FA has been in talks with the player to pledge allegiance to Ghana.



Baba Rahman



The Chelsea left-back on loan at Reading has owned Ghana's left side of defense since his debut in 2015. He is the best option for the Black Stars regarding the position and was part of the team at the 2021 AFCON.



Alexander Djiku

The Strasbourg FC center back made his Black Stars debut in 2021 and has since gone on to become walked into the starting lineup with his impressive performances.



Mohammed Salisu



Salisu is a Ghanaian center-back who plays for Southampton in the English Premier League.



The 22-year-old has rejected the opportunity to play for Ghana on multiple occasions, citing his focus is club football at the moment.



Baba Idrissu



Idrissu Baba has been a regular member of the Black Stars since making his debut appearance in 2019. The Mallorca midfielder was one of Ghana's best performers at the AFCON but could not play all three games due to an injury.



Thomas Partey

The Arsenal star is the face of the current team and one of the experienced members. At the AFCON he managed two assists but was not enough to push the team through.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Kamaldeen Sulemana is of the highly-rated young wingers in Europe. The Stade Rennes speedster made his AFCON debut for Ghana in the 2021 tournament.



Kudus Mohammed



Kudus Mohammed has had a good impact on the Black Stars within the last two years. The 21-year-old is a key member but could not feature for the Black Stars at the AFCON due to injury.



Hudson Odoi



Hudson Odoi despite making three appearances for the Three Lions of England could play for the Black Stars. The GFA has been in constant talks with the player to switch allegiance and play for the country of his father's birth.

Inaki Williams



Williams is a Ghanaian born in Spain, Bilbao. The Athletic Bilbao striker could play for Ghana both parents are from the West African Country.



Special mentions: Felix Afena-Gyan, Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Kofi Kyere, and Nico Williams.



Author: Emmanuel Enin