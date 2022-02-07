Black Stars: GFA official gives update on vacant coaching position

Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has debunked reports in the media that Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new Black Stars coach.

Reports went rife over the weekend on the appointment of the former Brighton manager as the new Black Stars coach.



However, Henry Asante Twum in an interview has disclosed that there hasn't been any talks between the Football Association and Hughton on taking over the job.



“My last conversation with the [GFA] president was that the talks [with Addo] have been positive, but it comes with certain conditions as well. Yes, the FA appoints, but the government takes care of the expenses and what have you, so you need to come back and engage the government and see if you would be at par in terms of decision making. From then you can progress.



“I don’t know about any such decision [regarding Houghton’s appointment]. As far as I’m concerned, we haven’t met the ministry. I know that we are stakeholders in development. The government is recognised in providing infrastructure and providing funds for the development of football, but as technocrats, we are responsible for the decision-making. These are things we read in the media every day.

“You wake up to stories in the press that the government is trying to impose a coach on the FA. I don’t remember sitting in any such meeting since our last meeting with the Honourable Minister of Sports, which called for the dismissal of the technical team and also the dismissal of the management committee. That has been our last engagement as a body.”



Twum added that there have been several applications for the vacant Black Stars head coach position.



“I cannot say he [Houghton] is not on the table because once a job becomes vacant, it’s open to all. Personally I’ve received 17 calls from agents and representatives of coaches. My WhatsApp platform has been bombarded with messages from unknown people and then also the official email address of the FA has as well received loads of messages and they come in on a daily basis. So once a job becomes vacant, there are a number of people who’d express interest in coming in. So I cannot say Chris is not on the table. He is a coach who’s available, and who may be would like to come in as the next coach of the Black Stars,” he stated.



