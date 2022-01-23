Black Stars: Kotoko coach Prosper Narttey and Ibrahim Tanko to succeed Milo?

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Asante Kotoko trainer, Prosper Ogum Narttey and ex-Ghana international, Ibrahim Tanko, are set to replace sacked Milovan Rajevac as the interim Black Stars coaches in the coming days.
The 68-year-old Serbian was shown the exit door after the Sports Ministry had directed the GFA to review his performance after guiding the West African country to a poor AFCON campaign.
Black Stars next assignment is March’s FIFA World Cup Play-offs and would be looking for a quick fix.
Angelonlinecom.gh, understands the duo have emerged favorites for the Ghana Football Association as the possible replacement for the immediate past Milovan Rajevac before a substantive coach is hired.
When appointed, the duo will work together in the interim before a permanent manager is appointed to join Black Stars assistant coach, Otto Addo who doubles as the assistant coach for Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.
