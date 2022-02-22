Black Stars Management Committee Members influence players to demand money - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has alleged that the Black Stars players are often influenced by the Management Committee Members to demand more bonuses.



According to the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency, Black Stars players confided in him during his time as Minister that Management Committee Members always influenced them to ask the government to increase their bonus.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye made these allegations while discussing the relevance of the Black Stars Management Committee in an interview on GTV Sports+ on the show dubbed “Saving Our Passion”.

“I had an occasion were players confided in me that when they are demanding for increases in bonuses, they do that under the influence of management members,” the former Sports Minister stated.



Nii Lantey Vanderpuye added that the Management Committee Members push the players to demand hefty bonuses because they will also benefit immensely if the request of the players is granted by the government.



“They do that because when the bonuses of players are increased, automatically the management members also get more and they do that under the disguise of the popular coefficient term,” he added.



Asked whether there is the need for a Black Stars Management Committee in an interview on GTV Sports+, Nii Lante Vanderpuye replied that “absolutely no, there is no need for them because what do they do?"