Black Stars Management Committee to meet Technical team on Tuesday

Black Stars players

The Management Committee of the Black Stars will meet the Technical team on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in Accra.

The meeting will discuss a number of issues including the finalization of Ghana’s preparatory programme for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the provisional squad list for the camping in Doha and Coach Milovan Rajevac’s request for an additional back room staff.



The Black Stars – four time African champions are aiming to end the 40 year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy having last won the Tournament in Libya in 1982.

The team will open camp in Doha, Qatar on December 22, 2021 for a period of two weeks to prepare for the competition which kicks off on January 9, 2022.



Ghana who are paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C will open their campaign with a game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on January 10 before playing the Panthers of Gabon and the Coelacanths of Comoros on January 14 and 18 respectively.