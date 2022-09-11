Black Stars, Mara partnership a perfect deal - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku during the unveiling of Mara as official partner of Black Stars

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has expressed joy over the lucrative sponsorship deal with the Pan-African digital finance ecosystem – Mara.

The GFA on Friday announced Mara as an official partner of the Black Stars in a one-year sponsorship deal worth one million dollars.



“Digital assets being digital means of exchange have come to stay all over the world and we are delighted that the pairing of Mara and GFA with this commercial relationship has been realized’’ President Simeon-Okraku said.



‘’These kinds of partnerships have become increasingly common in sports worldwide.”



“This partnership, the first of its kind, will bring to fans various opportunities offered by digital assets in our football community. The second reason for a partnership such as this is that it provides crucial revenue to the industry.



‘’The next few months will witness an explosion of Ghana Football on digital platforms,” he added.

The Black Stars will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup and are paired with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.



About Mara: Mara is Africa’s ultimate digital finance ecosystem, empowering Africans’ dreams by leveraging blockchain to transform the social and economic future of African communities, countries, and the continent. With digital finance, Web3, and blockchain education as its focal point, Mara is set to train one million people and impact one billion lives in five years.



Mara’s executive team includes former executives from Amazon, PayPal, Uber, Apple, Multichoice, NBC Universal, Viacom, NVIDIA, Founders Bank, Rappi, and more. The company raised a total of $23M from Coinbase Ventures, Alameda Research (FTX), Distributed Global, TQ Ventures, Day One Ventures, DIGITAL, Nexo, KuCoin Ventures, Huobi Ventures, and nearly 100 other investors and angels.



The Mara executive team is led by Chi Nnadi, Lucas Llinás Múnera, Dearg OBartuin, Kate Kallot, and Susan Younis.